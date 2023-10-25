permissioned blockchain
The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives
The settlement acceleration platform, called Synapse, allows global investors to efficiently handle post-trade tasks across various time zones.
London Stock Exchange Group’s focus is on using crypto technology to improve traditional asset transactions, not on trading cryptoassets
Students in North Dakota can utilize digital wallets, powered by blockchain, to share diplomas, transcripts and completed coursework
Crypto industry applauds Canton Network as effort to bring together stakeholders to address practical challenges
Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds
A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance
The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says