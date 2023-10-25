permissioned blockchain

There are a total of 8 articles associated with permissioned blockchain.
article-image

Finance

World Bank rolls out first digital bond issuance on Euroclear

The World Bank said it has raised $105 million through a three-year digital bond to finance its sustainable development initiatives

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Hong Kong Stock Exchange debuts new settlement system, but it’s not a blockchain

The settlement acceleration platform, called Synapse, allows global investors to efficiently handle post-trade tasks across various time zones.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

LSE Group goes blockchain for digital asset initiative

London Stock Exchange Group’s focus is on using crypto technology to improve traditional asset transactions, not on trading cryptoassets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Student credentials on the blockchain: North Dakota opts in for digital wallets

Students in North Dakota can utilize digital wallets, powered by blockchain, to share diplomas, transcripts and completed coursework

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

What Crypto Builders Have to Say About Goldman Sachs’ New Blockchain Bid

Crypto industry applauds Canton Network as effort to bring together stakeholders to address practical challenges

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Goldman Sachs Still ‘Hugely Supportive’ of Exploring Blockchain Applications

Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Israel To Test Blockchain-based Bonds

A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

TradFi Clearing House Turns to Blockchain to Settle Transactions

The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.