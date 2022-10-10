Portugal

Policy

Portugal Moves Closer to Taxing Individuals on Short-term Crypto Gains

If the budget passes as is, Portugal will no longer be one of the last countries in Europe to give crypto gains the tax-free treatment

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto Loves Portugal — But How Long Will It Last?

Portugal’s relaxed approach to crypto taxes is set to shift, with some speculating it could warp perceptions for the sunny jurisdiction

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Portuguese Parliament Holds Off Taxing Crypto Gains for Individuals

The government rejected two bills to tax crypto gains in 2022, but a new bill is already on the books to tax and regulate cryptoassets in the near future

Policy

Portugal May Move To Tax Crypto Gains Soon

Frequently seen as a crypto haven in Europe up to now, Portugal is considering taxing crypto gains in the near future

FinanceMarkets

German Banking Giant’s Move into Crypto Highlights Growing Trend in Europe

The bank plans to focus on institutional clients at first

