Portugal
If the budget passes as is, Portugal will no longer be one of the last countries in Europe to give crypto gains the tax-free treatment
Casey Wagner
Portugal’s relaxed approach to crypto taxes is set to shift, with some speculating it could warp perceptions for the sunny jurisdiction
The government rejected two bills to tax crypto gains in 2022, but a new bill is already on the books to tax and regulate cryptoassets in the near future
Frequently seen as a crypto haven in Europe up to now, Portugal is considering taxing crypto gains in the near future
The bank plans to focus on institutional clients at first