rate hikes

Finance

Fed resumes raising rates, crypto and equities stay flat

The move comes after the central bank paused interest rates in June, marking the first hold in 15 months

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Market Focuses on Possible Hike ‘Skip’ in June After May Jobs Report

Odds of no hike are slowly going down, according to CME’s FedWatch tool

by Katherine Ross /
MarketsPolicy

Rate Hikes Will Continue but Peak This Year, Fed Minutes Show

Central bankers see more interest rate hikes, and recent economic data backs them up

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Cryptos, Stocks Post Short-lived Rally on Fourth Straight 0.75% Interest Rate Increase

The Fed’s forward guidance statement did not provide clarity about what December might bring

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

As Crypto Rallies on Strong Jobs Data, Analysts Speculate on Powell’s Next Move

The Fed has kept an eye on labor statistics in recent months with the hopes of gauging the odds of a recession

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /

