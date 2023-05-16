recession

Finance

Crypto Has Never Seen a Long Recession — Here’s What Could Happen

The potential for US recession looms over crypto markets, with cash flow and real-world utility critical to weather the storm

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Rally to $21.5K Takes Pause

Despite bitcoin’s weekly rally above $21,000, muted activity in traditional equities and a predicted slowing of global growth may keep risk-on assets at bay, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Economists Predict Recession. Should Crypto Holders Worry?

The New York Fed forecasts a 38% chance of a recession within the next year, which history shows is an almost certain indicator the economy will slow down

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Heightened Recession Fears Mean Uphill Battle for Equities, Crypto

Two-year Treasurys now yield around 0.65% more than ten-year Treasurys, a trend that has preceded every recession from 1955 to 2018

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Coinbase To Cut 18% of Workforce, CEO Wary of Potential Recession

Coinbase’s decision to cut jobs comes less than two weeks after the firm said it would pause hiring and rescind job offers

by Shalini Nagarajan /

