Roche Freedman

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Roche Freedman.
article-image

Markets

Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal

Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout

Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Roche Freedman Defends Bitfinex, Tether Market Manipulation Suit

Tether and Bitfinex have demanded embattled law firm Roche Freedman be removed from their case entirely

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Kyle Roche Moves To Withdraw From Multiple Lawsuits

Ava Labs’ CEO denied relationship with Roche is anything out of the ordinary, despite leaked video

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Ava Labs CEO Rejects Report Alleging Conspiracy with Law Firm

UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.