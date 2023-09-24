Ron DeSantis

Policy

Presidential hopefuls are getting louder on crypto issues, at least for now

Candidates are talking about crypto, but not too much

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Ron DeSantis Posturing On Bitcoin Is Just Performative Politics

DeSantis says that the Biden administration will ban Bitcoin. Good luck with that.

by Jon Rice /
Policy

DeSantis Campaigns on Pro-Bitcoin, Anti-CBDC Message

Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Florida Legislature’s Near-unanimous Vote Approves CBDC Ban

The bill effectively prohibits CBDCs for use as money across the state and is expected to take effect on July 1 following Governor Ron DeSantis’ seal of approval

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

North Carolina House Passes Bill to Ban State From Accepting CBDCs

The bill would ban North Carolina state government entities from accepting any CBDC, although a US digital dollar isn’t in the works just yet

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Florida Bill Banning CBDCs Might Accidentally Ban Bitcoin Too

The House Commerce Committee reportedly voted 15-5 in favor of passing a bill that blocks the use of a federally-backed CBDC under Florida law

by Shalini Nagarajan /

