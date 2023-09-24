Ron DeSantis
There are a total of 6 articles associated with Ron DeSantis.
Candidates are talking about crypto, but not too much
by Casey Wagner /
DeSantis says that the Biden administration will ban Bitcoin. Good luck with that.
by Jon Rice /
Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected
The bill effectively prohibits CBDCs for use as money across the state and is expected to take effect on July 1 following Governor Ron DeSantis’ seal of approval
The bill would ban North Carolina state government entities from accepting any CBDC, although a US digital dollar isn’t in the works just yet
The House Commerce Committee reportedly voted 15-5 in favor of passing a bill that blocks the use of a federally-backed CBDC under Florida law