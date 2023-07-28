sandbox

There are a total of 6 articles associated with sandbox.
article-image

Web3

Sandbox, British Museum shepherding history into ‘new online era’ with metaverse exhibits

The British Museum has some of the most important pieces of history in the world in its care, and in several months, The Sandbox players could view them from their own home

by James Cirrone /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Crypto Markets Have Tanked, but Not Blockchain-based Gaming

Animoca Brands and Andreessen Horowitz are leading crypto gaming investments

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

HSBC Buys Virtual Real Estate in Sandbox Metaverse

HSBC is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, joining a swath of other big brands including Warner Music Group, Gucci and Adidas

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands and Brinc To Invest up to $30M in Play-to-Earn Ecosystem

The announcement comes exactly two months after Brinc closed a $130 million funding raise led by Animoca

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Decentraland, FTX ETPs Launch in Switzerland

21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /

