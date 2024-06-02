Sandeep Nailwal

article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Polygon co-founder now has larger role

Polygon Labs executive Chair Sandeep Nailwal to focus more on zero-knowledge solutions as chief business officer

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

Buterin, Nailwal double down on funding Covid-19 research

This comes after Sandeep Nailwal’s Crypto Relief fund for India allocated $100M last year to Buterin’s chosen Covid-19 research projects

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend

Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Funding Wrap: Venture Capitalists Continue to Prioritize Web3

Around the world, over $200 million has been invested in crypto this past week

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Polygon Founder Raises $50M For Web3 Fund

The new launch comes as venture capital firms in the space continue to raise money despite crypto winter.

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

How Megabanks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Are Talking About the Metaverse

More and more Wall Street firms are addressing the metaverse and Web3 to clients and investors, a potential sign of adoption

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Polygon and Seven Seven Six Launch $200M Social Media Web3 Initiative

Over the past few years, there has been a realization that social media businesses have a profound impact on society, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder & chief operations officer at Polygon said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

