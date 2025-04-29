Scroll

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Scroll.
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Scroll announces OpenVM, a new zkVM

Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Preaching the Goatse gospel: A timeline

Plus, Scroll transactions are on the up

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Ethereum L2 Scroll launches on mainnet

Scroll’s zkEVM is designed to have bytecode-level compatibility, which enables transactions to be processed at faster speeds and lower costs

by Bessie Liu /
FinanceMarkets

Venture Investment Expected To ‘Reverse’ After 20% Quarterly Drop

Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report

by Sebastian Sinclair /

