A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes
by Macauley Peterson /
Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup
Plus, Scroll transactions are on the up
Scroll’s zkEVM is designed to have bytecode-level compatibility, which enables transactions to be processed at faster speeds and lower costs
by Bessie Liu /
Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report
by Sebastian Sinclair /