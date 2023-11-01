seizure

Policy

Taiwanese authorities seize $320M in country’s largest crypto laundering scheme

The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Experts anticipate ‘wave’ of crypto seizures following Hamas attacks

According to security experts, Hamas and other terrorist organizations have a pattern of raising crypto funds, only to have them seized

by Andrew Thurman /
Policy

Israel Seizes Binance Accounts Allegedly Linked to ISIS, Hamas

Binance says criminals don’t just sign up with their real names and list their terrorist organization as their job title

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

US Government Now Has More BTC Than Largest Crypto Holders

Roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin was recovered in what the Department of Justice calls the second-largest financial seizure ever

by Bessie Liu /

