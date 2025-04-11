SKALE
SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project
The blockchain trilemma is premised on the idea that we can only achieve two of the following three aims: decentralization, security, and/or scalability
SKALE’s network of networks delivers an unparalleled Web3 experience and provides the springboard for multichain technology to reach its full potential
In the aftermath of FTX, many in Web3 are wondering how a system built on decentralization is so vulnerable to the actions of a few
A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications
Post-Merge NFTs should function as usual on marketplaces and within dapps
Madonna collaborated with artist Beeple on her trio of video NFTs
A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead
The Network of Decentralized Economics (NODE) will kick-start the program with $5 million to creators focused on blockchain gaming, play-to-earn gaming and the metaverse