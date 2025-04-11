SKALE

Empire NewsletterMarkets

How crypto’s evolving with fundamentals 

SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project

by Katherine Ross /
Sponsored

What We Need To Scale Blockchain Technology Into the Future

The blockchain trilemma is premised on the idea that we can only achieve two of the following three aims: decentralization, security, and/or scalability

by John Lee Quigley /
Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the Multichain Future

SKALE’s network of networks delivers an unparalleled Web3 experience and provides the springboard for multichain technology to reach its full potential

by John Lee Quigley /
Sponsored

Finally, Web3 Gets Sustainable Architecture

In the aftermath of FTX, many in Web3 are wondering how a system built on decentralization is so vulnerable to the actions of a few

by Matthew Warholak /
Sponsored

The Future of Web3 Needs Zero Gas Fees

A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications

by John Lee Quigley /
Web3

NFT Ecosystem To Benefit From Ethereum Proof-of-stake

Post-Merge NFTs should function as usual on marketplaces and within dapps

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Spotify Trials NFTs and Madonna’s First NFT Collection

Madonna collaborated with artist Beeple on her trio of video NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Capital and Funds Continue To Launch Into Crypto

A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Ethereum Multi-chain Network SKALE Earmarks $100M To Fuel Blockchain Gaming

The Network of Decentralized Economics (NODE) will kick-start the program with $5 million to creators focused on blockchain gaming, play-to-earn gaming and the metaverse

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

