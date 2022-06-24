Sky Mavis
The Axie Infinity developer had shut down the bridge after North Korea-linked hackers stole $625 million from the network in March
by Jack Kubinec /
The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft
Services have been halted on the Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX
The popular play-to-earn game intends to launch its battle experience, Origins, and a land-based gaming experience, Project K, as well as update graphics, animations and gameplay
by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DappRadar’s Modesta Jurgelevičienè: “The play-to-earn movement became a key driver in the space, NFTs turned towards greater utility and secured record volumes.”