Markets

Following Hack, Sky Mavis Reopening Ronin Bridge With Enhanced Security

The Axie Infinity developer had shut down the bridge after North Korea-linked hackers stole $625 million from the network in March

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceMarkets

Axie Infinity Developers ‘Made Some Trade-offs’ That Enabled $625M Ronin Breach

The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Sky Mavis’ Ronin Network Bridge Exploited for Over $625M

Services have been halted on the Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiWeb3

Axie Infinity Program Lead: 2022 Will Be ‘All About Gameplay’

The popular play-to-earn game intends to launch its battle experience, Origins, and a land-based gaming experience, Project K, as well as update graphics, animations and gameplay

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Axie Infinity Developer Scores $152M In Series B Funding, Nearing $3B Valuation

DappRadar’s Modesta Jurgelevičienè: “The play-to-earn movement became a key driver in the space, NFTs turned towards greater utility and secured record volumes.”

by Morgan Chittum /

