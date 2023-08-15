SkyBridge Capital

There are a total of 8 articles associated with SkyBridge Capital.
article-image

Finance

SkyBridge ‘disagrees in the strongest terms’ with Grayscale on bitcoin ETF approval timeline

After Grayscale warns SEC against granting “prejudicial first-mover advantage,” SkyBridge says regulator should not “hold up applications” that meet its standard

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work

FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

FTX Ventures Buys 30% Stake in Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital

The crypto exchange’s venture arm will help SkyBridge with both crypto and non-crypto related initiatives moving forward

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Are TradFi and Crypto Set for an M&A Explosion?

SkyBridge’s Scaramucci predicts a large traditional bank could look to buy a firm like Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Polygon Trust, and Crypto Economy ETF Hit the Market

Osprey Funds launches fifth product of the year on same day that First Trust and SkyBridge unveil newest offering.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

SkyBridge Partners with NAX to Offer Algorand-based Platform

Alliance to accelerate decentralized applications on the growing layer-1 protocol.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.