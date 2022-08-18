Snoop Dogg

Markets

Celebrities Shilled Crypto at the Top. Can They Learn for Next Cycle?

From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg, what is the role of public figures and brands in Web3?

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

NFT.NYC Recap: Bored Apes and Doodles and Snoop Dogg, Oh My!

The fourth annual NFT.NYC conference gathered thousands of Web3 and crypto enthusiasts in New York City last week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Sir Anthony Hopkins Claims Ethereum Name, Seeks First NFT Purchase

The 84-year-old actor asked Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon and Reese Witherspoon for suggestions on which NFT to acquire

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Gala Games to Plow $5B Into NFT Expansion Efforts

Gala Games is seeking to ramp up its presence in the NFT sector and will allocate billions of dollars to further its efforts in the coming year

by Sebastian Sinclair&Morgan Chittum /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /

