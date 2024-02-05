software development

Web3

Gitcoin is restructuring to focus on grants for the Ethereum ecosystem

Gitcoin is restructuring so technology teams will have a clearer direction to build towards

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Skip introduces a new way to build blocks on Cosmos

Cosmos chains today rely primarily on a conventional block construction method called CometBFT which has limited applicability

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Visa Hiring More Crypto Developers To Drive Mainstream Adoption

Visa seeks experienced crypto developers to advance acceptance of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiFinance

Four Ex-Facebook Developers Join Forces to Build Future of Web3

“Some of our dreams couldn’t be realized at Facebook due to regulatory pressure or the company being unable to adopt cutting edge technology aggressively,” said Evan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

