DeFiSupply Shock

What the Sony Walkman and Bitcoin have in common

“Be your own bank” meets “be your own DJ”

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Sony lends its name to Ethereum L2

Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Sony Eyes Investment in Web3 Projects From Around The World

Around 10 to 15 Web3 projects will be selected for Sony’s Web3 incubation program running from March to June

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Fortnite Developer Epic Games Gets $2B To Drive Metaverse Efforts

Fortnite developer Epic Games will use the funding to further its metaverse efforts as it continues to navigate new revenue streams

by Sebastian Sinclair /

