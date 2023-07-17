SPACs
The company’s stock price is up 30% in the last month as its mining data center in Bhutan gets set to begin operating
by Ben Strack /
SPAC deals have slowed immensely since 2021, but Bitdeer is one of the few companies that’s managed to near the finish line
by Katherine Ross /
Crypto exchange Bullish’s plans to go public has hit the brakes after an estimated $9 billion with a SPAC fell through
The planned SPAC merger had been awaiting regulatory approval from the SEC
by Casey Wagner /
SPAC deal will see Roxe merge with Goldenstone once deal wraps up in Q1, 2023