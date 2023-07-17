SPACs

There are a total of 5 articles associated with SPACs.
article-image

Business

As SPAC IPOs have grown scarce, Bitdeer’s success bucks a trend

The company’s stock price is up 30% in the last month as its mining data center in Bhutan gets set to begin operating

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Bitdeer Closes in on SPAC Deal in Tricky Market

SPAC deals have slowed immensely since 2021, but Bitdeer is one of the few companies that’s managed to near the finish line

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Block.one Cans $9B SPAC Merger 4 Months After Scrapped EOS Settlement

Crypto exchange Bullish’s plans to go public has hit the brakes after an estimated $9 billion with a SPAC fell through

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

In Post-FTX World, Circle Kills SPAC Plans

The planned SPAC merger had been awaiting regulatory approval from the SEC

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain Payments Firm Roxe to Go Public in $3.6B Merger

SPAC deal will see Roxe merge with Goldenstone once deal wraps up in Q1, 2023

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.