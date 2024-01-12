spot ETF

Markets

Buying the rumor paid off for spot bitcoin ETFs — and Ethereum looks to be next

Anyone who bought bitcoin when BlackRock first filed for its spot ETF last year would be well in the green

by David Canellis /
Markets

Ethereum ETF hype spills over to Ethereum Classic, leading to 50% pump

Bitcoin ETFs are yesterday’s news and crypto markets already know it

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin flirts with breakout, price mirrors lead-up to 2012 halving

Bitcoin’s next halving is less than five months away. History says they’re bullish but will this time be different?

by David Canellis /
Finance

Which TradFi giant could jump into the bitcoin ETF race next?

It would make sense for the third-largest ETF provider by assets — a dominant player in the gold ETF space — to file for a bitcoin fund, market observers say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Sweden, Canada lead in crypto ETPs as proposal stack in the US grows

After the latest proposals by Franklin Templeton and Hashdex, the SEC is now considering 30 or so bitcoin- and ether-related ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin stalls near $29K as markets await spot ETF outcome

As excitement continues to fade from a definitive ruling on a spot bitcoin ETF, long positions are becoming increasingly expensive

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Nasdaq Survey: Spot Crypto ETF Would Speed Adviser Allocation

Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Blockchain Association Executive Director Dishes on Crypto Regulation Roadmap

Kristin Smith discusses Biden’s expected executive order on crypto, the organization’s focuses and when a US spot bitcoin ETF could be approved

by Ben Strack /

