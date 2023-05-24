Stani Kulechov
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Stani Kulechov.
Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information
by Darren Kleine /
Almost a year after Aave V3 was implemented on some chains, the protocol will finally vote on activating its largest market: Ethereum Mainnet
by Bessie Liu /
The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building
by Casey Wagner /
“Lens will be the infrastructure that will give rise to the golden age of Web3 apps,” Aave CEO Stani Kulechov told Blockworks
Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media