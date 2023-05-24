Stani Kulechov

Web3

Can Web3 Conquer the Corporate Goliaths of Social Media?

Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Aave’s Hotly Debated V3 ETH Pool Up for On-chain Vote

Almost a year after Aave V3 was implemented on some chains, the protocol will finally vote on activating its largest market: Ethereum Mainnet

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Uniswap COO: Now Is the Time for Community Members To Drive Growth

The theme of the Permissionless conference so far: Bear markets are for building

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Aave Launches Alternative to Traditional Social Media

“Lens will be the infrastructure that will give rise to the golden age of Web3 apps,” Aave CEO Stani Kulechov told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Web3

New Social Media Platform Turns to NFTs for Digital Ownership

Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media

by Ben Strack /

