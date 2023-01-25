tech stocks

article-image

Markets

Coinbase Stock Crushing Blue-chip Tech Index by 44%

Embattled crypto exchange Coinbase has seen a major rebound in its share price as trading activity in digital assets picks up speed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Holds $17k as Tech Stock Index Slips

Major stock indices fell Monday, while crypto remained fairly muted, as a relief rally from the Fed’s proposed interest rate hikes in December fizzled

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Ranges Steady Despite Tech Downtrend

The correlation trends between crypto markets and both the US dollar and the Nasdaq has weakened this week

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Trading Like Big Tech as Markets Reel

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading 2.3% and 2.8% lower, respectively, at time of publication, while bitcoin and ether similarly lost 4% and 7%, respectively

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Is More Correlated With Tech Stocks Than Ever – How Do We Decouple?

One crypto portfolio manager believes capitulation will inspire innovation

by David Canellis /

