Tim Draper

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Tim Draper.
article-image

Business

Tim Draper ventures forth as bear market bites

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper initiates new crypto accelerator despite frosty market environment

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

PeopleWeb3

Q&A: Venture Capitalist Tim Draper ‘Still Loves the Decentralized World’

The founder of Draper Associates says his venture capital firm is focusing on investing in startups developing BitcoinFi applications

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Startup That Trades Virtual Versions of Real World Assets Aims to Subvert Banks

Morpher secured the backing of venture capitalist Tim Draper

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Twitter, Tim Draper and Others Invest $20M into Bitcoin-focused OpenNode

The company, founded in 2018, is focused on building Bitcoin and Lightning Network payment infrastructure to help accelerate its growth and adoption

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.