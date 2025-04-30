Ubisoft

The DropWeb3

Ubisoft, LayerZero launch network for migrating crypto game assets

Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain

by Kate Irwin /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Firm Cross The Ages Gets $12M From Ubisoft, Polygon

The NFT blockchain-based game has attracted a large pool of talent, including 70 artists from well-known titles such as Star Wars and Game of Thrones

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

2022 Prediction: ‘Gaming Will Lead to Further Crypto Adoption’

Industry experts weigh in on blockchain gaming predictions for 2022 which include a potential market correction, an uncertain regulatory environment and onboarding millions of more users

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Ubisoft’s NFT Efforts are Off to a Rocky Start

Ubisoft, along with other major game publishers, are pushing NFTs as a next-generation companion to games. But are gamers interested?

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

BTC Hovers Near $50,000 Amid Mixed Market Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investor sentiment remains mixed as BTC hovers near $50,000, Ubisoft announces in-game NFT integration.

by Sam Martin /

