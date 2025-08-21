vcs

Business

Exclusive: Loop Crypto raises round led by VanEck, Fabric Ventures

The stablecoin payments processor previously raised from the likes of a16z Crypto and Archetype

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How liquid funds thrive in spot crypto markets

CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins

by David Canellis /
Business

Crypto Saw 20% More VC Deals In First Quarter: Galaxy

Pre-seed VC deals proved popular across the crypto startup landscape last quarter, although total funding dropped slightly

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Funding Wrap: Metaverse and Web3 Gaming Still Hits With VCs

Venture capitalists awarded $500 million in funding to crypto startups last week — more than half went to metaverse and Web3 gaming firms

by Bessie Liu /

