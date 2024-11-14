Venmo

FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Sling Money opens ‘global Venmo’ to US users

The app was conceived as a global equivalent to Venmo that uses the Solana network and Paxos’ USDP stablecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

PYUSD available to all Venmo users ‘in the coming weeks’

PYUSD on Venmo comes over a month after its release

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Not Just a Crypto Issue: PayPal and Venmo Lack FDIC Insurance Too

“Billions of dollars” are currently stored in apps like Venmo and PayPal and just like crypto exchanges, they are not FDIC insured

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Venmo Crypto Transfers Coming in May

The feature allows users to send crypto to Venmo and PayPal users as well as to external wallets

by James Cirrone /
Finance

PayPal Enables Crypto Transfers to External Wallets, Exchanges

The fintech giant first enabled crypto buying and selling in late 2020, but users couldn’t transfer their assets to third-party wallets

by Shalini Nagarajan /

