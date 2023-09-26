Walmart

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Walmart.
article-image

Web3

Pudgy Penguins waddle their way into 2,000 Walmart locations

Pudgy Penguins has made $400 million in digital collectible sales

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Walmart CTO Weighs in on the Role of Crypto Disruption

“Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact,” says Suresh Kumar, the CTO of Walmart

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Disney and Walmart Target Young Audiences in the Metaverse

FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

CVS Files for NFT-related Trademarks in the Metaverse

The US-based drugstore chain joins large retailers Nike and Walmart in filing for metaverse-related trademarks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Walmart Board Director: Crypto’s Potential Goes Beyond Financial Services

“It is clear that a gigantic shift is underway in digital currencies and financial services, and the applications extend beyond the financial sphere,” Tom Horton said to Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Walmart Files 7 US Patents Examining Potential Monetization of NFTs, Metaverse

Walmart is exploring the possibility of introducing its customers to NFTs and the metaverse, according to filings with the USPTO

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.