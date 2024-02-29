Wells Fargo

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Wells Fargo.
Finance

Wells Fargo, Merrill to offer bitcoin ETFs to wealth management clients: Bloomberg

Clear investor demand for BTC funds has convinced some firms to make them available to clients, Edelman Financial Engines founder says

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Prime Brokerage Enlists Former Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Exec

TradFi veteran Peter Eliades will look to support asset managers with infrastructure to make entering crypto easier

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Wells Fargo: Cryptos Like Internet in Late ’90s, Nearing ‘Hyper Adoption Phase’

Wells Fargo is drawing similarities to the adoption rate of the internet, calling crypto “early, but not too early”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Wells Fargo and HSBC to Use Blockchain Tech to Settle Transactions

Banks that don’t move toward crypto “could be left behind,” ProChain Capital president says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M SoftBank, Wells Fargo, More

The company has raised $100 million to date and is on track for 100% year over year growth in revenue by early 2022, Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic, said to Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Cardano’s ADA Token Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

Hitting an all-time high of $2.52, the altcoin dethroned BNB coin again as the third largest crypto by market cap Friday morning.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Equities Trade Sideways Amid Tapering Talk: Markets Wrap

“There are risk-off money flows across asset classes as investors fear that central banks are poised to tighten policy into a global economic slowdown this fall,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Set To Launch Passive Bitcoin Trusts

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase both partnered with NYDIG for the launch of two passive bitcoin trusts, according to SEC filings.

by Morgan Chittum /

