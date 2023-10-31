whitepaper

DeFiWeb3

How Bitcoin has evolved since Nakamoto’s white paper debut

From ETFs to ordinals to mining, Bitcoin has become a much more complex asset with highly specialized financial products surrounding it

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Bitcoin white paper turns 15 years old

The Bitcoin white paper was released on Oct. 31, 2008, and the cryptocurrency’s first block was mined on Jan. 3, 2009

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Safe is designing a new standard for modular smart accounts

The Safe team is seeking community feedback on how to improve modular smart accounts

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Apple Purges Bitcoin White Paper in Latest MacOS Update

The Bitcoin white paper, hidden in Apple’s older versions, can’t be found on the beta version of the latest Ventura update

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Square Unveils tbDEX Whitepaper; ETH Outperforms BTC: Markets Wrap

Square subsidiary TBD unveils the tbDEX whitepaper, while ETH has outperformed BTC since yesterday’s broader market sell-off

by Sam Martin /

