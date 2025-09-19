Canada seizes $56M in crypto from TradeOgre exchange

RCMP dismantles TradeOgre after Europol tip, citing FINTRAC violations and suspected laundering

by Blockworks /
article-image

Iryna Tolmachova/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) seized more than CAD $56 million in cryptocurrency from TradeOgre, marking Canada’s largest crypto seizure and the first dismantling of an exchange by domestic law enforcement.

The action, announced Thursday, followed a June 2024 referral from Europol that triggered a Money Laundering Investigative Team probe.

Investigators determined the platform contravened Canadian regulations by failing to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a money services business and by not identifying its clients.

Authorities said this anonymity attracted criminal organizations seeking to launder illicit funds. “Investigators have reason to believe that the majority of funds transacted on TradeOgre came from criminal sources,” the RCMP stated in its release.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

While the RCMP did not specify which cryptocurrencies were seized, Decrypt reported assets included bitcoin, ether, XRP, litecoin, tron and Qubic. Transaction data will be analyzed further, and charges may follow. The RCMP also issued a public appeal for information, underscoring that the investigation remains ongoing.


Blockworks Research data show that centralized exchanges collectively handled more than $400 billion in monthly spot volume at several points in 2025, with Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken accounting for the majority. By contrast, unregistered platforms such as TradeOgre operate outside mainstream reporting and liquidity measures, making them harder to monitor for compliance and money laundering risks.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s peer-to-peer backbone faces open-source funding gap

Consensus clients rely on libp2p and any gaps in maintenance could threaten validator performance

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Canada seizes $56M in crypto from TradeOgre exchange

RCMP dismantles TradeOgre after Europol tip, citing FINTRAC violations and suspected laundering

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiUncategorized

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade set for December 3 launch

The network upgrade introduces PeerDAS, phased blob expansion, and audits as Ethereum pursues greater scalability and efficiency

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Coinbase adds USDC lending with Morpho on Base

The exchange will offer yields up to 10.8% through onchain lending in the US and abroad

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

CZ’s return sends BNB rallying

The Fed’s rate cut set off a risk rotation, with BNB and HYPE leading majors with strong momentum

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /