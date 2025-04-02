Canada

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump gears up to unveil ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs 

The president reportedly was still working on his tariff policy plans late Tuesday evening

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The trade war is here

Tariffs issued on three of the US’s biggest trading partners sent global markets into a tailspin

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why rate changes impact the US, Canadian economies differently

Reflecting on the two worlds I live in poses an interesting vignette

by Felix Jauvin /
Business

Cypherpunk seeks more crypto investments after SOL buy, new CEO says

The former Valkyrie CEO chats with Blockworks about what she has her eye on as Cypherpunk Holdings’ new leader

by Ben Strack /
Finance

How the solana fund filings in the US, Canada differ

VanEck’s proposed Solana Trust may have a tough time getting past the SEC given its structure and the regulatory precedent

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin donation freeze was unlawful, Canada judge rules

Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

New Brunswick proposal would keep power from new crypto miners 

Passing the proposal in New Brunswick would be “a curious step,” Texas Blockchain Council founder says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitstamp to exit Canada in January

Bybit said customers will have to ‘deactivate’ accounts after Jan. 8

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Canada relaxes strict stablecoin rules, introduces conditions

Under new terms, stablecoin issuers will be required to maintain a sufficient reserve of assets with a qualified custodian

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Hut 8 and US Bitcoin Corp can merge, says Canadian court

USBTC shareholders still need to approve of the deal before it goes forward

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Sweden, Canada lead in crypto ETPs as proposal stack in the US grows

After the latest proposals by Franklin Templeton and Hashdex, the SEC is now considering 30 or so bitcoin- and ether-related ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Business

Coinbase Canada to suspend USDT trading later this month

Tether ends support for Omni, its original blockchain

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coinbase working with regulators to be ‘super active’ in Canada

Exchange executives look to work with regulators to position Canada as “a global leader in the crypto economy”

by Ben Strack /
Web3

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police wants a digital asset repository

The public challenge includes two phases and features a bounty of $1 million CAD

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bank of Canada finds ‘significant’ barriers to CBDC implementation

The Bank of Canada is “committed” to being ready to move on a CBDC “should the need arise”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin, ether ownership fell in 2022, Bank of Canada finds. Here’s why.

Bank of Canada says that the financial markets and ‘tight regulatory environment’ possibly added to Canadians exiting crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

British Columbia hopes new software catches the next FTX

The British Columbia Securities Commission successfully tested new software to enhance crypto exchange oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto investors in advanced economies love CEXs and disregard white papers: Survey

While Canadians were the most likely to hold a lot of crypto on average, it seems the true crypto degens are in the US and particularly the UK

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Bitcoin, ether markets ‘best support operations,’ for public crypto asset funds: CSA

Currently, public crypto asset funds can only invest in bitcoin and ether

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Canadians appear willing to embrace CBDC: Survey

Canadians seem open to CBDC adoption, but there’s still concerns about privacy, fraud, cyberattacks and loss of financial control

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Binance Pushes Back Against ‘Broad Inquiry’ From Canadian Securities Regulator

Binance received the probe on May 10, just before the exchange announced it was leaving Canada on May 12

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bybit Latest to Flee Canada, but Not All Exchanges Are Leaving

Bybit cited “recent regulatory development” as one of its reasons for exiting the North American country

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Royal Bank of Canada Allocators Cut Most Crypto Stocks Last Quarter

Portfolio managers for Royal Bank of Canada funds indeed trade crypto stocks, but they don’t seem bullish on many right now

by David Canellis /
Business

Binance Leaving Canada, Market ‘No Longer Tenable’ for Exchange

Binance chose to exit the country because of new stablecoin guidance and crypto exchange investor limits

by James Cirrone /

