Canada
The former Valkyrie CEO chats with Blockworks about what she has her eye on as Cypherpunk Holdings’ new leader
VanEck’s proposed Solana Trust may have a tough time getting past the SEC given its structure and the regulatory precedent
Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022
Passing the proposal in New Brunswick would be “a curious step,” Texas Blockchain Council founder says
Bybit said customers will have to ‘deactivate’ accounts after Jan. 8
Under new terms, stablecoin issuers will be required to maintain a sufficient reserve of assets with a qualified custodian
USBTC shareholders still need to approve of the deal before it goes forward
After the latest proposals by Franklin Templeton and Hashdex, the SEC is now considering 30 or so bitcoin- and ether-related ETFs
Tether ends support for Omni, its original blockchain
Exchange executives look to work with regulators to position Canada as “a global leader in the crypto economy”
The public challenge includes two phases and features a bounty of $1 million CAD
The Bank of Canada is “committed” to being ready to move on a CBDC “should the need arise”
Bank of Canada says that the financial markets and ‘tight regulatory environment’ possibly added to Canadians exiting crypto
The British Columbia Securities Commission successfully tested new software to enhance crypto exchange oversight
While Canadians were the most likely to hold a lot of crypto on average, it seems the true crypto degens are in the US and particularly the UK
Currently, public crypto asset funds can only invest in bitcoin and ether
Canadians seem open to CBDC adoption, but there’s still concerns about privacy, fraud, cyberattacks and loss of financial control
Binance received the probe on May 10, just before the exchange announced it was leaving Canada on May 12
Bybit cited “recent regulatory development” as one of its reasons for exiting the North American country
Portfolio managers for Royal Bank of Canada funds indeed trade crypto stocks, but they don’t seem bullish on many right now
Binance chose to exit the country because of new stablecoin guidance and crypto exchange investor limits