money laundering
As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies
The case against Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm for alleged money laundering and sanctions violations will continue, judge rules
The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers
Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says
Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021
Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis
A suspect willingly transferred nearly 50,000 bitcoin to “official wallets”
If a protocol has no identifiable controller, anyone who invests more than $25 million in developing the protocol would be held responsible
Alexander Vinnik’s lawyers aim to swap his freedom for detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich
The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules
Former OneCoin Karl Sebastian Greenwood pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges back in December
“Anyone considering interacting with the Tornado Cash wallets should first call a lawyer, and be prepared to hear no,” a partner at law firm Morrison Cohen said
Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says
Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled
Wallet providers, miners and validators would have to complete know-your-customer checks, per the new bill
Chinese police say they’ve dismantled an enormous money laundering ring that washed illicit funds for criminals via stablecoin tether
The British Parliament wants to widen the reach of authorities when it comes to cryptoasset seizures tied to criminal activity
The only hope for Vinnik is Russia entering into negotiations with the US over the exchange of prisoners, his lawyer said
The Justice Department started probing Binance on its policies to combat illegal finance in 2020, sources told Reuters
More than 50 people gathered in Amsterdam’s historic Dam Square this weekend in protest of Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev’s arrest
The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto
Suspects in Israel allegedly bought cryptocurrencies in a bid to launder COVID-19 funds illegitimately gleaned from the French government
OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations