money laundering

There are a total of 23 articles associated with money laundering.
Policy

TD Bank failed to disclose ‘suspicious’ crypto transactions tied to unnamed customer group 

As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Tornado Cash founder 

The case against Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm for alleged money laundering and sanctions violations will continue, judge rules

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coinbase UK subsidiary fined $4.5M for insufficient money laundering controls

The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers

by Donovan Choy /
Policy

Alexey Pertsev found guilty of money laundering, faces 64 months in prison

Alexey Pertsev’s verdict by a Dutch Court shouldn’t impact Roman Storm’s upcoming trial, CoinCenter’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto mixer creator found guilty, lawyer to appeal verdict

Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto money laundering activity down 29% from 2022: Chainalysis 

Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Unprecedented $2.1B bitcoin seizure in Germany linked to online piracy group

A suspect willingly transferred nearly 50,000 bitcoin to “official wallets”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

New bipartisan bill says DeFi project ‘controllers’ must follow KYC rules

If a protocol has no identifiable controller, anyone who invests more than $25 million in developing the protocol would be held responsible

by Casey Wagner /
People

Lawyers For Accused Russian Bitcoin Launderer Seek Prisoner Swap for WSJ Journalist

Alexander Vinnik’s lawyers aim to swap his freedom for detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Podcast

DOJ Crypto Chief Signals Crackdown on Exchanges

The DOJ is targeting exchanges to send a strong message to businesses evading anti-money laundering and client identification rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

Former OneCoin Executive Can Be Sentenced on $4B Global Loss, Judge Rules

Former OneCoin Karl Sebastian Greenwood pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges back in December

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Why Proof of Innocence Won’t Work for US Tornado Cash Users

“Anyone considering interacting with the Tornado Cash wallets should first call a lawyer, and be prepared to hear no,” a partner at law firm Morrison Cohen said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Bitzlato May Make Crypto Scoff, but Law Enforcement Thinks Otherwise

Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

OFAC Sanctions’ Impact on Crypto Crime a Mixed Bag, Chainalysis Finds

Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Actors and TV Personalities Testify as Warren Introduces Anti-privacy Crypto Bill

Wallet providers, miners and validators would have to complete know-your-customer checks, per the new bill

by Casey Wagner&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

‘Thunder Attack’ Busts $1.7B Tether-fueled Money Laundering Ring

Chinese police say they’ve dismantled an enormous money laundering ring that washed illicit funds for criminals via stablecoin tether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

UK Seeks Enhanced Crypto Seizure Power

The British Parliament wants to widen the reach of authorities when it comes to cryptoasset seizures tied to criminal activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Alleged Bitcoin Launderer’s Lawyer Seeks Prisoner Swap With Russia

The only hope for Vinnik is Russia entering into negotiations with the US over the exchange of prisoners, his lawyer said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Under Investigation Over Bank Secrecy Act: Report

The Justice Department started probing Binance on its policies to combat illegal finance in 2020, sources told Reuters

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Tornado Cash Developer’s Arrest Sparks Protest in Amsterdam

More than 50 people gathered in Amsterdam’s historic Dam Square this weekend in protest of Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev’s arrest

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Alleged Crypto Ransomware Money Launderer Extradited to US

The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Israel Busts Crypto Laundering Ring Over French Covid Relief Fraud

Suspects in Israel allegedly bought cryptocurrencies in a bid to launder COVID-19 funds illegitimately gleaned from the French government

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Decentralized or Not, Officials Say Tornado Cash Responsible for Illicit Activity

OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations

by Casey Wagner /

