Rainbow announces Q4 2025 launch of $RNBW token

The Ethereum wallet unveiled its native token alongside major app upgrades, signaling plans for trading and gaming features

by Blockworks /
article-image

Rainbow/Evgenia Vasileva/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow announced that it will launch its native token, $RNBW, before the end of 2025.

The company confirmed the token will build on its existing points program and arrive alongside a suite of product upgrades designed to enhance trading and app usability. The announcement follows months of internal development focused on data pipelines and infrastructure improvements.

Rainbow said the updated app will feature real-time pricing across user portfolios, instant balance updates upon transaction confirmations, and integrated candlestick charts, eliminating the need for external market tools. The wallet will also expand its in-app browser to support decentralized applications across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Looking ahead, Rainbow previewed two upcoming additions: perpetual futures trading through a partnership with Hyperliquid and a gamified “King of the Hill” token experience.

MetaMask, one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets, has also recently confirmed it will be launching its native token, MASK, “sooner than you would expect,” according to Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin. 

In addition, MetaMask recently unveiled its own stablecoin, mUSD, which will be backed 1:1 by US dollars (or equivalent reserves), and is designed for use across Ethereum mainnet and its layer-2 network Linea.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

BusinessDeFi

Ripple advances institutional DeFi with lending and privacy tools

New compliance features, native credit markets, and zero-knowledge proofs position XRPL for institutional finance adoption

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

UAE to adopt global crypto tax reporting framework

The Ministry of Finance set 2027 for rollout of CARF rules, with information exchanges starting in 2028

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy

Victims of Coinbase’s May data breach are not on the same page about a path forward

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access

Plasma debuts a “neobank” for stablecoin users, integrating payments, savings, and transfers in emerging markets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Sponsored

BitVM enters the ‘implementation’ stage as Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge and YBTC go live

The BitVM paradigm aims to enable off-chain computation verification on Bitcoin without requiring a fork

by Sponsored /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch

Next wave of solana ETF proposal amendments expected next week after SEC approves generic listing standards

by Ben Strack /