wallet
The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals
The wildfire adoption of EIP-6963 sends one clear message to the industry — we need more incremental innovation
If crypto is to evolve, more people need to learn that exchanges are not necessarily the safest place for their assets – and their data safety is paramount.
Coinbase Pay, a streamlined fiat-to-crypto onramp, will be integrated in Coinbase Wallet and Metamask, alongside new features for Web3 identity and non-custodial dApp wallet in the Coinbase app
Even with cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue on a steady decline, Robinhood continues to expand its digital asset services
El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet
Swapping NFTs and “apeing” into DeFi projects is hard without a mobile-optimized platform.
CEO and founder Jason Cintron tweeted a screengrab on Tuesday that showed Discord’s platform connecting to Ethereum via crypto wallets such as MetaMask.
Novi, Facebook’s digital wallet, will go live in the US and Guatemala in a pilot program, allowing users to purchase the Paxos Dollar stablecoin with Coinbase as custodian.
Abra’s round was led by Blockchain Capital and IGNIA.
The tech giant is “definitely looking” into ways to incorporate non-fungible tokens into its new financial product, Novi, Facebook’s Financial Head said.
Facebook has faced unfair resistance from regulators, said David Marcus, head of the financial services branch, but the tech giant is committed to revolutionizing payments systems.
The Paris-based company plans to use the funding for its proprietary operating system, potential DeFi solutions for new transaction systems and innovation in their hardware products.