DeFiThe Drop

MetaMask gets an overhaul with better UX, simpler swaps

The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals

by Kate Irwin /
Opinion

Crypto builders, please sweat the small stuff

The wildfire adoption of EIP-6963 sends one clear message to the industry — we need more incremental innovation

by Pedro Gomes /
Education

4,500 Doxed Tokensoft Users, a Rush on Cold Storage Wallets: Where’s the Silver Lining?

If crypto is to evolve, more people need to learn that exchanges are not necessarily the safest place for their assets – and their data safety is paramount.

by Ornella Hernandez&Jon Rice /
DeFiMarkets

Coinbase To Take DeFi-first Approach With its App and Wallet

Coinbase Pay, a streamlined fiat-to-crypto onramp, will be integrated in Coinbase Wallet and Metamask, alongside new features for Web3 identity and non-custodial dApp wallet in the Coinbase app

by Macauley Peterson /
FinanceMarkets

Robinhood Opens Crypto Wallet Service to 2 Million More Users

Even with cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue on a steady decline, Robinhood continues to expand its digital asset services

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

El Salvador Turns to US Bitcoin Wallet to Revamp Chivo

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceWeb3

Phantom Wallet Launches Mobile Version to Bring Solana to Smartphones

Swapping NFTs and “apeing” into DeFi projects is hard without a mobile-optimized platform.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Discord CEO Hints at Crypto Wallet Integration, Some Users Boycott

CEO and founder Jason Cintron tweeted a screengrab on Tuesday that showed Discord’s platform connecting to Ethereum via crypto wallets such as MetaMask.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Facebook Likes Coinbase Custody for Digital Wallet Pilot Program

Novi, Facebook’s digital wallet, will go live in the US and Guatemala in a pilot program, allowing users to purchase the Paxos Dollar stablecoin with Coinbase as custodian.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Crypto Wallet and Wealth Manager Abra Closes $55M Series C Round

Abra’s round was led by Blockchain Capital and IGNIA.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Facebook’s Novi Digital Wallet Could Support NFTs in Future, Exec Says

The tech giant is “definitely looking” into ways to incorporate non-fungible tokens into its new financial product, Novi, Facebook’s Financial Head said.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Facebook: We Can Rebuild the Broken Payments System

Facebook has faced unfair resistance from regulators, said David Marcus, head of the financial services branch, but the tech giant is committed to revolutionizing payments systems.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Ledger Increases Implied Valuation to $1.5 Billion After Series C Funding

The Paris-based company plans to use the funding for its proprietary operating system, potential DeFi solutions for new transaction systems and innovation in their hardware products.

by Morgan Chittum /

