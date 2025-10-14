Institutional Bitcoin DeFi initiative launched on Rootstock

The new Rootstock Institutional unit aims to connect professional investors to Bitcoin-native yield and liquidity strategies anchored in BTC’s security layer

by Blockworks /
article-image

GarryKillian/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

RootstockLabs, a core contributor to the Rootstock ecosystem, announced the creation of Rootstock Institutional, a cross-functional initiative designed to expand access to Bitcoin-native DeFi.

The new initiative aims to enable institutional participation in BTC-backed lending, stablecoin issuance, and yield-generating strategies. 

Rootstock Institutional’s rollout will take place over two phases. The first, available immediately, integrates existing Rootstock DeFi partners such as LayerBank, Midas, and Solv, allowing institutions to access transparent on-chain liquidity and collateral mechanisms. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The second phase will introduce regulated vault strategies designed to provide both Bitcoin-denominated and dollar-pegged returns within compliant, auditable frameworks.

Following the December launch, RootstockLabs plans to expand the program through 2026 with six additional institutional strategies, spanning real-world assets, liquidity mechanisms, and structured financial products. 

“Institutions want exposure to Bitcoin without forfeiting yield potential,” said Richard Green, Managing Director of Rootstock Institutional. “Rootstock’s infrastructure enables that blend of transparency, composability, and compliance anchored in Bitcoin’s security.

“Rootstock’s deep ties to the Bitcoin mining community and its eight-year operational history uniquely position us to meet that demand,” Green added.

Rootstock’s initiative signals a broader industry trend toward BTCFi, or Bitcoin-based decentralized finance, as institutional investors increasingly seek compliant on-chain products anchored in Bitcoin’s security guarantees.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterWeb3

Soundbites and sentiment from DAS London Day 1

Industry executives weigh in on last week’s “stress test” and the importance of stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Verifiable AI took center stage at DAS London with EigenCloud

Eigen Labs’ J.T. Rose pitched verifiable off-chain compute with agentic AI coming to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsThe Drop

Uniswap Labs front-end remains blocked in Ukraine, frustrating builders

The block appears to have been ongoing for over eight months

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessFinance

It’s selling time for stablecoin companies

Coinbase and Mastercard’s BVNK bids illustrate how hot the stablecoin acquisition space has become

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

BitMine adds 200K ETH to its Ethereum treasury holdings

BitMine boosts holdings to more than 3 million ETH following significant market upheaval at the end of last week

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage touts plans for crypto deregulation, Bitcoin reserve

Reform UK’s party leader Farage took the stage at DAS London this morning

by Blockworks /