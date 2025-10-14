Institutional Bitcoin DeFi initiative launched on Rootstock

RootstockLabs, a core contributor to the Rootstock ecosystem, announced the creation of Rootstock Institutional, a cross-functional initiative designed to expand access to Bitcoin-native DeFi.

The new initiative aims to enable institutional participation in BTC-backed lending, stablecoin issuance, and yield-generating strategies.

Rootstock Institutional’s rollout will take place over two phases. The first, available immediately, integrates existing Rootstock DeFi partners such as LayerBank, Midas, and Solv, allowing institutions to access transparent on-chain liquidity and collateral mechanisms.

The second phase will introduce regulated vault strategies designed to provide both Bitcoin-denominated and dollar-pegged returns within compliant, auditable frameworks.

Following the December launch, RootstockLabs plans to expand the program through 2026 with six additional institutional strategies, spanning real-world assets, liquidity mechanisms, and structured financial products.

“Institutions want exposure to Bitcoin without forfeiting yield potential,” said Richard Green, Managing Director of Rootstock Institutional. “Rootstock’s infrastructure enables that blend of transparency, composability, and compliance anchored in Bitcoin’s security.

“Rootstock’s deep ties to the Bitcoin mining community and its eight-year operational history uniquely position us to meet that demand,” Green added.

Rootstock’s initiative signals a broader industry trend toward BTCFi, or Bitcoin-based decentralized finance, as institutional investors increasingly seek compliant on-chain products anchored in Bitcoin’s security guarantees.

