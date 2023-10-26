0xResearch
Akash acts as an open and transparent marketplace for computing power, Osuri says
“We don’t want to have a network where users are suckers,” Cutler says
“You don’t want to become riskier as you get bigger,” Kazemian says. “That’s not a recipe for a good ending”
CIO Hougan compares the historic market impact of spot gold ETFs to the potential for spot bitcoin ETFs
“You shouldn’t have to even know or care what your Ethereum address is any more than you do what your IP address is”
“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”
Centralized exchanges have failed to hold a monopoly over Ethereum staking “specifically because of Lido,” David Rodriguez says
Catalyst facilitates an “inter-island economy” via smart contract deployments
Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral
Using batch auctions in CoW Swap, users sign “trade intent” in an off-chain message that sets a limit price
The controversy might harm the “value prop” of Replicated Security, Rodriguez says
The trick is to have all the liquidity and trading happening in one place, Tabatabai says
Young says that by making sure things are liquid, USDe mitigates risk
The ‘De’ in ‘DeFi’ stands for decentralized — but is it a thing of the past?
Suggesting that all value will flow through a particular chain is “a really great way to sell a token,” Bryan Pellegrino says, but it’s not realistic
Among the winners of a recent hackathon, Night Market is a “private trading” app using “ZCash-style” shielding for depositing assets
Matter Labs’ Anthony Rose says the system includes all the “core components” that together construct “hyperchains”
A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says
The Bitcoin thesis hasn’t played out in DeFi — yet
Impending developments might “totally change” how Cosmos is experienced and perceived by the “broader crypto world”
Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information
It can take a while for larger entities to adjust their risk profiles, particularly when it comes to the volatile and legally fuzzy world of crypto
Coinbase defied Wall Street expectations with a “transformational” quarter
Eclipse aims to provide interoperability and customizability to blockchain applications