DeFi

Cloud computing is operated by an anti-competitive oligopoly, says Osuri

Akash acts as an open and transparent marketplace for computing power, Osuri says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Blocknative’s Cutler explains the pitfalls of private order flow

“We don’t want to have a network where users are suckers,” Cutler says

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Frax v3 offers ‘all-weather stablecoin,’ founder Kazemian says

“You don’t want to become riskier as you get bigger,” Kazemian says. “That’s not a recipe for a good ending”

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF approval incoming? Bitwise CIO details green light conditions

CIO Hougan compares the historic market impact of spot gold ETFs to the potential for spot bitcoin ETFs

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ethereum Name Service is getting easier and cheaper to use, says founder

“You shouldn’t have to even know or care what your Ethereum address is any more than you do what your IP address is”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

LayerZero moves to Google Cloud: A move away from decentralization?

“It kind of feels like we’re just giving up on decentralization a little bit”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ethereum thought leaders are ‘coping’ with Lido dominance, says Blockworks Research analyst

Centralized exchanges have failed to hold a monopoly over Ethereum staking “specifically because of Lido,” David Rodriguez says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Catalyst smart contracts bridge gaps between layer-2 ‘islands,’ says co-founder

Catalyst facilitates an “inter-island economy” via smart contract deployments

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

THORChain: interest-free borrowing on DeFi is real

Barraford says the protocol isn’t aimed at “degens,” but for those who want to improve their quality of life using crypto assets as collateral

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

CoW Swap seeks to solve the MEV problem in decentralized trading

Using batch auctions in CoW Swap, users sign “trade intent” in an off-chain message that sets a limit price

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Cosmos community split on how to deal with ‘accidental’ double-signing on consumer chain, Neutron

The controversy might harm the “value prop” of Replicated Security, Rodriguez says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Vertex protocol founders consider cross-chain trading solutions

The trick is to have all the liquidity and trading happening in one place, Tabatabai says

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Stablecoins need to focus on liquidity, not decentralization — Ethena Labs founder

Young says that by making sure things are liquid, USDe mitigates risk

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Low cost of Solana DeFi frees developers from constraints: Ellipsis co-founder

The ‘De’ in ‘DeFi’ stands for decentralized — but is it a thing of the past?

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Stop trying to build the whole stack, stick to your core competency: LayerZero founder

Suggesting that all value will flow through a particular chain is “a really great way to sell a token,” Bryan Pellegrino says, but it’s not realistic

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Osmosis co-founder’s new favorite DeFi app: Private DEX pool Night Market

Among the winners of a recent hackathon, Night Market is a “private trading” app using “ZCash-style” shielding for depositing assets

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

ZK Stack developers can now build custom ‘hyperchains’ on Ethereum

Matter Labs’ Anthony Rose says the system includes all the “core components” that together construct “hyperchains”

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Ambient founder touts advantages of single-contract DEX architecture

A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

DeFi is possible on Bitcoin, but does anybody want it?

The Bitcoin thesis hasn’t played out in DeFi — yet

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

‘Pent-Up Innovation’ Ready for Launch on Cosmos

Impending developments might “totally change” how Cosmos is experienced and perceived by the “broader crypto world”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Can Web3 Conquer the Corporate Goliaths of Social Media?

Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Moving Up the Risk Curve: Institutional Investors Cautiously Consider ETH’s Potential

It can take a while for larger entities to adjust their risk profiles, particularly when it comes to the volatile and legally fuzzy world of crypto

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Ambitious Quarter Sets Up Coinbase To Be Future Giant

Coinbase defied Wall Street expectations with a “transformational” quarter

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Have Your Cake and Eat it Too? Customizable Rollups Across Blockchains

Eclipse aims to provide interoperability and customizability to blockchain applications

by Darren Kleine /

