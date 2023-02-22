10T Holdings

Finance

10T’s Tapiero Launching Crypto PE Firm Backed by Alan Howard

The former CEO of Sotheby’s has been tapped as an advisory partner for Tapiero’s launch

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Big Bets on Web3, DeFi Continue Despite Crypto Concerns

10T Holdings expects opportunities to crop up in the current downturn, with some crypto firms valued much less than in previous months

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Babel Finance Valued at $2B After Latest Fundraise

$80 million Series B round follows the company’s $40 million raise a year ago

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Fundraising Wrap: Over $800M in Investments Poured into Crypto This Week

Some of the larger rounds include FTX’s $400 million and Phantom’s $109 million capital raises

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands Raises $359M to Build Out Open Metaverse

The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

10T Holdings Plans to Launch Third Crypto Fund

Private equity firm’s proposed offering expected to be $500 million.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /
Finance

10T Holdings Raises $750M for First Growth Equity Funds

Offerings look to invest in blue-chip private companies in the digital asset ecosystem.

by Ben Strack /

