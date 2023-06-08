Alphabet

Policy

Meta, Alphabet Must Do More To Protect EU From Dodgy Crypto: BEUC

The European consumer group noted Elon Musk’s changing of the Twitter symbol to the dogecoin logo in its crypto complaint to the EU

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Google Signals Major Crypto Push With Ethereum, Solana Support

Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Google Agrees To Boost Compliance Program in DOJ Legal Battle

The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Alphabet, Samsung among 40 Big Companies Investing in Blockchain, Study Finds

Google’s parent firm is the largest participant in blockchain investing on a list of 100 public companies, Blockdata found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Alphabet CEO Says Company ‘Definitely’ Looking at Blockchain

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may become the latest big tech company to explore blockchain technologies

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Dreaming of the Perfect Metaverse ETF (Part 1)

Opinion: While the metaverse is based on gaming and technology, there are too many broad technology and gaming stocks in existing metaverse indices to make them effective products. But what should be left out?

by Sam Reynolds /

