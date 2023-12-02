Argo blockchain
Plus, Argo Blockchain and Bastion hire senior executives and crypto job applications stay muted
by Jack Kubinec /
Argo Blockchain is selling its Texas facility to Galaxy and will use bitcoin mining rigs as collateral for a $35 million loan
The London-based miner’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on Dec. 9
More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say
Acquisitions are set to pick up, digital assets executives told Blockworks, after Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific reveal struggles
The 320-acre plot in Dickens County will serve as Argo’s flagship bitcoin mining operation moving forward
by David Canellis /