Argo blockchain

Business

Crypto hiring: Grayscale brings on new managing director ahead of ETF decision

Plus, Argo Blockchain and Bastion hire senior executives and crypto job applications stay muted

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Bitcoin Miner Argo To Sell Largest Facility to Stay Afloat, Stock Doubles

Argo Blockchain is selling its Texas facility to Galaxy and will use bitcoin mining rigs as collateral for a $35 million loan

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Argo Blockchain Warns Bankruptcy Still on the Table

The London-based miner’s shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on Dec. 9

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Miner Consolidation Imminent as Some Industry Players Struggle

Acquisitions are set to pick up, digital assets executives told Blockworks, after Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific reveal struggles

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Argo Stock Jumps as it Celebrates Opening of Texas Bitcoin Mine

The 320-acre plot in Dickens County will serve as Argo’s flagship bitcoin mining operation moving forward

by David Canellis /

