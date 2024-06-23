Ark Invest

Business

Crypto Hiring: Former BlackRock leader jumps ship to 21Shares

Firm’s hire comes as it looks to further expand its US crypto ETF lineup

by Ben Strack /
Finance

What we learned from the latest ETH ETF filing dump

A fee war is brewing; Ark Invest for now ditches its plan to enter the spot ether ETF arena with 21Shares

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin ETF segment sees record-tying fifth straight day of outflows

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust continues to see daily positive net flows, though its inflow total for a single day hit a new low Wednesday

by Ben Strack /
Finance

21Shares president ‘less bearish’ than Cathie Wood on ether ETF approval

SEC has “less to look at” in considering spot ether ETFs given their similarities to the approved BTC funds, according to 21Shares’ Ophelia Snyder

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark 21Shares amends spot ether ETF proposal to include staking language

The addition of the language “marks a potential milestone,” Blockworks research analyst Spencer Hughes said

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Ark Invest buys more of its spot bitcoin ETF, sells BITO

The investment firm’s buys of its Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF this week amounted to roughly $30 million worth of shares

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Short-term view on spot bitcoin ETFs ‘a mistake’ says 21Shares president

Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Cboe files for Fidelity, Ark 21Shares accelerations as bitcoin ETF decision looms

Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Gary Gensler says SEC’s X account was compromised, posted fake bitcoin ETF approval news

Fund issuers are not yet cleared to launch funds that would hold bitcoin directly, SEC chair says

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Finance

Grayscale, Fidelity join expanding fray in final stretch for a possible spot bitcoin ETF

Filings by Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq indicate there are 11 firms aiming to get approval for spot bitcoin ETFs as soon as next week

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Policy

With bitcoin ETF decision imminent, industry watchers debate if SEC will delay  

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts are bullish on January approval. Matrixport’s head of research isn’t. What are others saying?

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ark Invest exits GBTC ahead of potential bitcoin ETF

Ark sold off over 2 million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and put money to work in ProShares bitcoin strategy ETF

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

As bitcoin ETF saga hits possible homestretch, here’s what to watch for

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says final agreements with authorized participants will be critical as issuers prep proposed BTC funds

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ark Invest’s December sales of Coinbase, GBTC approach 3.7M shares

Those shares sold by the asset manager across the stock and bitcoin trust amount to roughly $360 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ark funds sell $59M worth of Coinbase shares as stock dominates funds

The company has sold shares from various funds, as well as roughly $9 million in GBTC

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF would be ‘final seal of approval’ for institutions: Cathie Wood

The SEC could allow half a dozen or more such funds to launch at once, Ark Invest CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Ark Invest, 21Shares could jump to bitcoin ETF assets lead: Analysts

Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares slated to intro crypto ETF suite next week 

As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds

by Ben Strack /
Business

21.co adds US leader as SEC mulls over proposed crypto ETFs

A former executive at Invesco and Fidelity is tasked with executing 21.co’s distribution strategy in the US as the SEC’s decision on spot bitcoin ETFs looms

by Ben Strack /
Business

21.co taps ETF veteran to aid ‘ambitious global expansion’

Mandy Chiu joins the company in a newly created role as it seeks to offer US bitcoin and ether ETFs via a partnership with Ark Invest

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark anticipates win in US crypto ETF battle with ‘deepest’ suite, COO says

The firm has proposed seven crypto ETFs in the US with partner 21Shares, but “we don’t think that’s where this will end,” according to the Ark Invest exec

by Ben Strack /
Policy

October is shaping up to be a pivotal month for crypto ETF clarity

The coming weeks are set to bring clarity on whether the regulator appeals its court loss to Grayscale — a decision that could impact the timeline of bitcoin ETF approval

by Ben Strack /
Policy

January bound: SEC sets decision date on Ark, 21Shares bitcoin ETF

The regulator has come out earlier than expected to share it could take the full 240 days it is allotted to consider the planned product

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Grayscale files for ether futures ETF

Grayscale notched a partial court victory in its battle against the SEC over a potential spot bitcoin ETF last month

by Katherine Ross /

