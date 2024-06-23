Ark Invest
Firm’s hire comes as it looks to further expand its US crypto ETF lineup
A fee war is brewing; Ark Invest for now ditches its plan to enter the spot ether ETF arena with 21Shares
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust continues to see daily positive net flows, though its inflow total for a single day hit a new low Wednesday
SEC has “less to look at” in considering spot ether ETFs given their similarities to the approved BTC funds, according to 21Shares’ Ophelia Snyder
The addition of the language “marks a potential milestone,” Blockworks research analyst Spencer Hughes said
The investment firm’s buys of its Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF this week amounted to roughly $30 million worth of shares
Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview
Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”
Fund issuers are not yet cleared to launch funds that would hold bitcoin directly, SEC chair says
Filings by Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq indicate there are 11 firms aiming to get approval for spot bitcoin ETFs as soon as next week
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts are bullish on January approval. Matrixport’s head of research isn’t. What are others saying?
Ark sold off over 2 million shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and put money to work in ProShares bitcoin strategy ETF
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas says final agreements with authorized participants will be critical as issuers prep proposed BTC funds
Those shares sold by the asset manager across the stock and bitcoin trust amount to roughly $360 million
The company has sold shares from various funds, as well as roughly $9 million in GBTC
The SEC could allow half a dozen or more such funds to launch at once, Ark Invest CEO says
Ark could look to sell its $130 million position in GBTC to inject capital into its proposed bitcoin ETF, Bloomberg Intelligence pros say
As industry awaits spot crypto ETF approval, the firms are set to launch five bitcoin and ether futures-based funds
A former executive at Invesco and Fidelity is tasked with executing 21.co’s distribution strategy in the US as the SEC’s decision on spot bitcoin ETFs looms
Mandy Chiu joins the company in a newly created role as it seeks to offer US bitcoin and ether ETFs via a partnership with Ark Invest
The firm has proposed seven crypto ETFs in the US with partner 21Shares, but “we don’t think that’s where this will end,” according to the Ark Invest exec
The coming weeks are set to bring clarity on whether the regulator appeals its court loss to Grayscale — a decision that could impact the timeline of bitcoin ETF approval
The regulator has come out earlier than expected to share it could take the full 240 days it is allotted to consider the planned product
Grayscale notched a partial court victory in its battle against the SEC over a potential spot bitcoin ETF last month