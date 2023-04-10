Bank of america

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Bank of america.
article-image

Markets

Fidelity, Bank of America’s Indirect Exposure to Bitcoin Through MicroStrategy

Major financial institutions may not have an ETF – but they have MicroStrategy, which is strongly correlated with BTC

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Copper Hires Five Former Staff From Bank of America

The digital asset custodian continues its hiring push as it seeks to expand prime infrastructure offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Celsius Recruits Royal Bank of Canada Vet as CFO After Arrest of Predecessor

The firm’s past CFO Yaron Shalem was suspended from Celsius in November 2021, after he was arrested in Israel on allegations of money laundering, Blockworks reported

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bank of America: Coinbase Revenue Diversification to Accelerate in 2022 and Beyond

Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Anchorage Hires Bank of America, Celsius Alum as Head of Sales

In an effort to meet growing institutional demand, Anchorage Digital has hired former Celsius global head of business development Camilla Churcher as its new head of sales.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Bank of America COO: Crypto Could Add Value to Banks

Executive says at Chainalysis-hosted event that he still has questions about the stability of crypto assets, stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bank of America is Bullish on Digital Assets; Believes Bitcoin is Only the Beginning

The market capitalization of digital assets, now sitting at over $2 trillion, surpasses the GDP of many countries. It is a blossoming asset class that has become too large to ignore, according to new Bank of America report.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Bank of America Reportedly to Allow Bitcoin Futures Trading

Bank of America is reportedly set to allow certain clients to trade bitcoin futures, a move that would represent another step into the crypto realm for the financial services stalwart. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank will be using bitcoin futures through […]

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bank of America to Launch Cryptocurrency Research Effort

Company’s global head of research labels space ‘one of the fastest growing emerging technology ecosystems’

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.