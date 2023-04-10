Bank of america
Major financial institutions may not have an ETF – but they have MicroStrategy, which is strongly correlated with BTC
The digital asset custodian continues its hiring push as it seeks to expand prime infrastructure offerings
The firm’s past CFO Yaron Shalem was suspended from Celsius in November 2021, after he was arrested in Israel on allegations of money laundering, Blockworks reported
Analyst at bank upgrades crypto company to buy rating citing its new or upcoming staking, NFT and DeFi offerings
In an effort to meet growing institutional demand, Anchorage Digital has hired former Celsius global head of business development Camilla Churcher as its new head of sales.
Executive says at Chainalysis-hosted event that he still has questions about the stability of crypto assets, stablecoins
The market capitalization of digital assets, now sitting at over $2 trillion, surpasses the GDP of many countries. It is a blossoming asset class that has become too large to ignore, according to new Bank of America report.
Bank of America is reportedly set to allow certain clients to trade bitcoin futures, a move that would represent another step into the crypto realm for the financial services stalwart. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank will be using bitcoin futures through […]
Company’s global head of research labels space ‘one of the fastest growing emerging technology ecosystems’