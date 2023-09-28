Ben Armstrong

Opinion

Crypto is boring right now, but the BitBoy drama isn’t much more exciting

If the market wasn’t quite so boring, perhaps BitBoy’s flameout would have been a little less fiery

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Policy

Three defendants reach tentative settlements in FTX class action suit

According to the filing, other defendants are engaged in settlement discussions

by Katherine Ross /
People

‘BitBoy’ Ben Armstrong Faces Legal Action From FTX Class Action Lawyers

Ben ‘BitBoy’ Armstrong is alleged to have used emails, phone calls and social media to send ‘daily violent threats’ to an attorney in the FTX class action lawsuit

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Crypto YouTuber ‘BitBoy’ Drops Defamation Suit After Public Outcry

YouTuber Atozy raised more than $200,000 to support his fight — more than what BitBoy Crypto requested in damages

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto YouTuber Sues Fellow Influencer Who Dubbed Him ‘Shady Dirtbag’

Ben Armstrong, known as BitBoy, says Atozy — real name Erling Mengshoel — hurt his reputation, damaged his business relations and caused him severe anxiety

by Shalini Nagarajan /

