Ben Armstrong
If the market wasn’t quite so boring, perhaps BitBoy’s flameout would have been a little less fiery
by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
According to the filing, other defendants are engaged in settlement discussions
Ben ‘BitBoy’ Armstrong is alleged to have used emails, phone calls and social media to send ‘daily violent threats’ to an attorney in the FTX class action lawsuit
YouTuber Atozy raised more than $200,000 to support his fight — more than what BitBoy Crypto requested in damages
Ben Armstrong, known as BitBoy, says Atozy — real name Erling Mengshoel — hurt his reputation, damaged his business relations and caused him severe anxiety