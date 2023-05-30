Bitbuy

Bitbuy, a prominent Canadian cryptocurrency exchange established in 2016, helps individuals and businesses buy, sell, and manage digital assets. Offering a user-friendly platform, robust security features, and a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies, Bitbuy is establishing itself as a go-to solution for both novice and experienced traders alike. As the crypto industry continues to experience rapid growth and constant news, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of Bitbuy and other leading developments in the world of cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain technology.
Business

Bybit Latest to Flee Canada, but Not All Exchanges Are Leaving

Bybit cited “recent regulatory development” as one of its reasons for exiting the North American country

by James Cirrone /
BusinessWeb3

Super Bowl Crypto Ads Lacking, but NFTs Have a Spot

NFL’s title game Sunday to highlight Web3-driven fan engagement over crypto-specific advertising

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitbuy Shifts Super Bowl Ad Focus From ‘Missed Opportunities’ to ‘Trust’

Canadian crypto exchange’s Super Bowl spot once again features an NBA star, but seeks different message after wild 2022

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Who’s Coughing Up Crypto Winter Dollars for Super Bowl Ads?

A crypto exchange that previously told Blockworks it planned to advertise during the NFL’s biggest game has changed its mind

by Ben Strack /
Markets

How Are Crypto Companies Adjusting Marketing Amid the Downturn?

Exchanges Bitbuy and OKX working on closing new partnerships in coming months despite cost-cutting around the industry

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WonderFi Continues to Consolidate Canadian Market With Second Acquisition￼

Once the deal is finalized, WonderFi will own two out of the six registered cryptocurrency trading platforms in Canada

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

WonderFi Announces Closing of Bitbuy Acquisition, Overcoming Regulatory Hurdles

It is the first time in history that every securities regulator in Canada had to approve an acquisition, CEO says

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Exchanges Compete to Grab Super Bowl Spotlight

Executives at FTX, Bitbuy tell Blockworks why they bought ads for the big game

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Kevin O’Leary-Backed WonderFi Acquires Bitbuy

WonderFi Technologies purchased Canada’s first approved crypto marketplace in a cash and shares deal

by Casey Wagner /

