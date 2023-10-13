bitcoin atm

There are a total of 4 articles associated with bitcoin atm.
Policy

Texas county settles lawsuit over wrongful seizure of $15K from bitcoin ATM

The lawsuit also aimed to have the court recognize Bitcoin Depot as the lawful owner of the seized money

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Largest Crypto ATM Operator Eyes Acquisitions, Global Expansion

Bitcoin Depot’s planned public listing revealed last week is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin ATMs Illegal in the UK, Regulator Says

The FCA “warned” crypto ATM operators in the UK to “shut their machines down” or “face enforcement action”

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

El Salvador Turns to US Bitcoin Wallet to Revamp Chivo

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, has announced a partnership with AlphaPoint to improve its bitcoin wallet

by Casey Wagner /

