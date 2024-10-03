Brad Garlinghouse
An SEC spokesperson told Blockworks the Ripple judgment clashes with Supreme Court precedent and securities laws
Ripple’s chief legal officer called the SEC’s filing to dismiss an SEC “surrender”
Ripple previously announced its intent to acquire Fortress on Sept. 8
It’s been a good few days for XRP holders, but Ripple still has much to defend in court
The SEC had fought for the Hinman Speech documents to be inadmissible in its case against Ripple, but now they’re set to be released
While we await an outcome to the XRP case, Ripple is keeping the judge up to speed with supposedly relevant Supreme court rulings
Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore
XRP is up almost 120% from the day prior to the SEC’s suit, despite many of the largest exchanges delisting the token