Brad Garlinghouse

Policy

SEC files Ripple appeal, cites ‘conflicts’ with Supreme Court precedent

An SEC spokesperson told Blockworks the Ripple judgment clashes with Supreme Court precedent and securities laws

by Katherine Ross /
People

No trial: SEC moves to dismiss charges against Ripple’s Garlinghouse, Larsen

Ripple’s chief legal officer called the SEC’s filing to dismiss an SEC “surrender”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Ripple ditches plan to buy Fortress Trust

Ripple previously announced its intent to acquire Fortress on Sept. 8

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Ripple didn’t win, but it definitely didn’t lose: Where the SEC case goes next

It’s been a good few days for XRP holders, but Ripple still has much to defend in court

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Ripple Wins Battle For ‘Hinman Documents’ in Bitter SEC Case

The SEC had fought for the Hinman Speech documents to be inadmissible in its case against Ripple, but now they’re set to be released

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Supreme Court Ruling Backs XRP ‘Fair Notice’ Defense: Ripple

While we await an outcome to the XRP case, Ripple is keeping the judge up to speed with supposedly relevant Supreme court rulings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Coinbase, Ripple CEOs Blame SEC for FTX User Strife

Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

One Year After SEC Lawsuit, Ripple CEO Says 2021 Was Their Best Year Yet

XRP is up almost 120% from the day prior to the SEC’s suit, despite many of the largest exchanges delisting the token

by Sam Reynolds /

