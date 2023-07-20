Brian Brooks

People

These former US regulators and lawmakers are advising crypto startups

Brian Brooks, ex-acting comptroller of the currency, is set to advise crypto asset manager Hashdex, the latest example of a trend seen over the last two years

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ex-Binance.US CEO Says CZ Was ‘CEO of BAM Trading’: Court Docs

Brian Brooks resigned as CEO of Binance.US after a just few months back in August 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

What to Expect From the House Energy and Commerce Hearing

Event hosted by House Committee on Energy and Commerce to examine the energy impacts of blockchain technology

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks Joins Board of Voyager Digital

Former acting comptroller of the currency to help firm build out its platform globally and navigate the regulatory environment

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Crypto Industry Will Move Offshore If Congress Doesn’t Act, Executives Warn

Digital asset company executives asked Congress to consider how the lack of regulation could impact investors and innovation

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Blockchain Industry Executives Set to Testify Before Congress

CEOs of FTX and Circle among the company leaders to speak at a Financial Services commitee hearing on the future of finance.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Former CFTC Chairman: Let Markets Decide Bitcoin’s Value

Christopher Giancarlo believes there are issues with the current approach to digital asset industry oversight.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Brian Brooks Lands as CEO at Mining Manufacturer Bitfury

Brooks takes over from founder Valery Vavilov as firm prepares for new funding round.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Binance.US Taps CFO Joshua Sroge as Interim CEO

Sroge was previously the CFO at consultancy FireStone and a partner at digital asset focused VC fund BXE Capital

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Brian Brooks Resigns as Binance.US CEO

Brooks joined BinanceUS as CEO in May, taking over from Catherine Coley, a tech and finance executive formerly with Ripple and Silicon Valley Bank.

by Casey Wagner /

