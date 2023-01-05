brokerage

There are a total of 5 articles associated with brokerage.
article-image

Policy

Latest Headache for FTX Creditors: DOJ Seizes Robinhood Stock Tied to SBF

FTX attorneys had previously tried to lay their own claims to the outstanding shares

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Fidelity Mulls Bitcoin Trading on All Brokerage Accounts: Report

Fidelity is reportedly weighing bitcoin trading for its retail users, four years after giving wealthy clients the option

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Australian Broker SelfWealth Taps BTC Markets To Offer Crypto in Country First

The 11-year-old fintech said it had become Australia’s first broker to offer cryptocurrency to its clients

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Robinhood Reports 2021 Net Loss of $3.69B While Crypto Activity Falters

The platform also reported a $423 million net loss for Q4 or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $13 million from the fourth quarter in 2020

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

DBS Bank’s Brokerage to Offer Digital Tokens

Monetary Authority of Singapore licenses DBS Brokerage to meld its brokerage and its digital exchange

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.