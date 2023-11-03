Cash App

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Cash App.
article-image

Business

Block’s Cash App bitcoin revenue up, investment holdings now above breakeven

Quarterly earnings shows the company’s bitcoin holdings at fair value are roughly equal to its costs — but that was before October’s rally

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin sold to Cash App users rises to nearly $2.4B in Q2

Cash App’s $44 million of bitcoin gross profit during the three months down slightly from prior quarter, but up 7% year over year

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

San Francisco Police Announce Arrest, Charges in Killing of Bob Lee

The suspect arrested in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly knew the tech executive

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Cash App Creator Bob Lee Killed in San Francisco Stabbing

The tech executive was reportedly stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday in Rincon Hill, San Francisco

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

10 Million Cash App Accounts Have Purchased Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey’s Block Brags

Block’s earnings last quarter were healthy overall, but its bitcoin revenue fell significantly since this time last year

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou to Collect Half Of His UFC 270 Purse in Bitcoin

“After doing a lot of research on bitcoin, I really believe that is the future of money,” UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou said Tuesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Cash App Integrates Lightning Network for Bitcoin Payments

Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Analysts: Digital Wallets Poised to Disrupt Traditional Banks Over Next Decade

Mizuho Securities equity analyst says buying Square could be like buying JP Morgan in 1871

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.