celebrity

There are a total of 5 articles associated with celebrity.
article-image

Opinion

Eminem’s new crypto ad fails to capture the moment, lets it slip

Celebrity crypto ads should only exist if they do something really creative or really silly — Eminem’s ad did neither

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Business

Shaquille O’Neal Served in FTX Case, Ending 3-Month ‘Sideshow’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is said to be the only celebrity who avoided servers of the FTX endorsement lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Opinion

Gary Gensler: Stop Taking Out Your Crypto Problems on Celebrities

Instead of using a bunch of actors and singers as their own personal punching bags, the SEC and the CFTC need to clean up their own house

by Richard Mico /
article-image

Markets

Celebrities Shilled Crypto at the Top. Can They Learn for Next Cycle?

From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg, what is the role of public figures and brands in Web3?

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Web3

Sir Anthony Hopkins Claims Ethereum Name, Seeks First NFT Purchase

The 84-year-old actor asked Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon and Reese Witherspoon for suggestions on which NFT to acquire

by Shalini Nagarajan /

