Celebrity crypto ads should only exist if they do something really creative or really silly — Eminem’s ad did neither
by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is said to be the only celebrity who avoided servers of the FTX endorsement lawsuit
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Instead of using a bunch of actors and singers as their own personal punching bags, the SEC and the CFTC need to clean up their own house
by Richard Mico /
From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg, what is the role of public figures and brands in Web3?
by Ornella Hernandez /
The 84-year-old actor asked Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon and Reese Witherspoon for suggestions on which NFT to acquire
by Shalini Nagarajan /