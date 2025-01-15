censorship

There are a total of 6 articles associated with censorship.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Sonieum launches mainnet to censorship complaints

The AIBO memecoin was blocked by Sonieum’s sequencer

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Opinion

It’s time to take back our digital communities

I’ve come to the realization that more attention is needed to create and sculpt the digital spaces where we live

by Ben Rubin /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum Reverses Post-Merge Censorship Trend

MEV censorship has been roughly sitting at 70% over the past month

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum Is Not Under Attack: Understanding MEV-boost Relays

Ethereum developers see censorship anxieties are mostly exaggerated

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Flashbots Has a New Plan: ‘Make TradFi Look Embarrassing’

The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?

Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.