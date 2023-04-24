central bank digital currency
China continues to roll out its digital yuan CBDC, this time in Changshu, a city with a population of around 1 million
Crypto provides promising technological possibilities but cannot fulfill the high-level goals of a digital monetary system, according to the institution
Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says
The senator’s legislation calls to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a government-backed currency to individuals
Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback
Analysis of new India crypto bill shows that the government isn’t leaning towards a blanket ban, but rather creating a regulatory framework.
The investigation phase will last 24 months and will focus on addressing “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro, it said.