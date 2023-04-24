central bank digital currency

There are a total of 7 articles associated with central bank digital currency.
article-image

Finance

Chinese City To Pay Government Staff in CBDC

China continues to roll out its digital yuan CBDC, this time in Changshu, a city with a population of around 1 million

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

CBDCs the Core of Future Monetary System: BIS Report

Crypto provides promising technological possibilities but cannot fulfill the high-level goals of a digital monetary system, according to the institution

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Ted Cruz’s Senate Bill on CBDCs Replicates January House Proposal

The senator’s legislation calls to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a government-backed currency to individuals

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Kenya Seeks Public Opinion on Potential CBDC

Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

India Crypto Ban About Payments, Not the Asset Class

Analysis of new India crypto bill shows that the government isn’t leaning towards a blanket ban, but rather creating a regulatory framework.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

European Central Bank Launches 24-Month Investigation into Digital Euro

The investigation phase will last 24 months and will focus on addressing “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.