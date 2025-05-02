Charles Schwab
As Schwab plots crypto trading upon “more clarity in the regulatory environment,” Morgan Stanley is reportedly interested too
The conditions Charles Schwab is waiting for before jumping headfirst into crypto could take shape soon
Also, former Valkyrie CEO lands new leadership role at Canadian investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings
Schwab Asset Management “continues to learn and hear from investors as to their investment needs and considerations for investing in bitcoin ETFs,” spokesperson says
Vanguard believes crypto’s investment case is “weak,” while State Street appears preoccupied with digital assets custody
EDX Markets was first announced in September 2022 and was originally going to launch in early 2023
Eleven percent of Gen Z workers say their first investing experience was through crypto, as they report relying less on traditional retirement options
Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets among the firms backing the new company
Charles Schwab’s first crypto fund has lower expense ratio than similar products issued by BlackRock and Fidelity
Index-tracking fund would invest primarily in the stocks of companies involved in the space
“We would welcome the chance if the opportunity presents itself from a regulatory standpoint,” said Charles Schwab’s CEO on Wednesday
Rival firms Fidelity and Schwab have not yet unveiled such a move into the market